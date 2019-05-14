‘Inside Family Guy: An Illustrated History’ Now Available

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Seth MacFarlane and Fox’s hit primetime animated TV series, Family Guy, “Inside Family Guy: An Illustrated History” goes on sale today! Written by longtime Associated Press TV critic Frazier Moore with the full cooperation and authorization of the show’s longtime producers, 20th Century Fox Television and Fuzzy Door, “Inside Family Guy” is a full-color illustrated, comprehensive visual guide honoring the eight-time Emmy Award-winning show. It’s literally packed with material covering every aspect of the show’s production - from storyboards to character sketches to script excerpts to cast and crew interviews – and will provide millions of Family Guy fans around the world the intimate, detailed, behind-the-scenes show tour they’ve been waiting for.

“Inside Family Guy” is truly the ultimate guide to one of the most popular and acclaimed animated shows ever made. The hard-cover book features a hilarious foreword by MacFarlane, the show’s creator and star, as well as 240 pages of concept art, script excerpts, production notes, reference photos, and exclusive interviews with crew and cast members, including MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Mike Henry, to name a few.

This collector’s item for show fans includes countless insights on the making of the episodes and fan favorite characters Peter, Lois, Meg, Chris, Stewie, Brian, and more. Commentary from the crew walks fans through every step of production, from conception meetings to the final delivery, detailing not only the artistic process but the history of its creation as well.

The book also features storyboards, costume designs, and immaculate background paintings from some of the show’s most iconic moments. The hilarious world of Family Guy has never been revealed in such colorful detail before. Moore’s new book is an expertly written and curated one-of-a-kind keepsake for fans of the show.

Published by Dey Street Books, HarperCollins Imprint, “Inside Family Guy: An Illustrated History” (Hardcover ISBN: 9780062112521) is priced at US$34.99 and goes on sale today.

Source: HarperCollins