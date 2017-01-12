Hasbro Debuts ‘Hanazuki’ Series on YouTube

Hasbro has debuted its first-ever animated digital series, Hanazuki Full of Treasures, today on YouTube and in the YouTube Kids app.

The series kicks off the massive global play company’s first new girls franchise brand in more than a decade, soon to be followed by an interactive app, a consumer product line, and more.

The colorful new digital series -- sure to excite fans of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic -- will feature 27 11-minute animated shorts released on Full Moons in batches of nine episodes at a time beginning January 12th -- the first full Moon of the year.

Hanazuki Full of Treasures animated digital series transports viewers into a distant galaxy full of colorful moons, and a mysterious dark force that threatens this new world. The story follows the adventures of Hanazuki as she discovers she possesses a great power that is revealed when she expresses her many moods, which just may be the key to saving the entire galaxy.

Source: Hasbro