Search form

Chris Miller Signs on to Direct Untitled ‘Smurfs’ Animated Musical

The official announcement will be made June 16 at a special Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation presentation at Annecy 2022; the animated musical is slated for a  December 2024 release.

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation have announced that Chris Miller (Shrek the Third, Puss in Boots) has signed on to direct the Untitled Smurfs animated musical. The official announcement will be made Thursday, June 16, by Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, during a special Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The film is slated for release in December 2024.

The animation companies have formed a creative partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the worldwide licensors of The Smurfs, the iconic characters and stories created by Belgian artist Pierre Culliford, known as Peyo. Pam Brady (South Park, Team America) has signed on to write the script.

Latifa Ouaou, executive vice president of Movies and Global Franchises for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, and Emily Nordwind, senior vice president of Development and Production for Paramount Animation, will oversee production.

“We’re thrilled to have such a talented group of people bringing audiences this latest rendition of the beloved Smurfs universe, including the incredible Chris Miller, director of Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots; and writer Pam Brady of Team America: World Police and South Park,” commented Says Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait for fans everywhere to see this Smurftastic film.”

Other upcoming Paramount Animation titles include Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (7/15/22); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated (8/4/23); Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (10/13/23); The Tiger’s Apprentice (12/20/23); and Untitled Transformers Animation (7/19/24).

Source: Paramount Pictures

Debbie Diamond Sarto's picture

Debbie Diamond Sarto is assistant news editor at Animation World Network.

Tags 
Business
People
Chris Miller
Annecy International Animation Festival
Paramount Animation
Nickelodeon Animation
Paramount
Nickelodeon
Animated Feature Films
feature film animation
Smurfs
Smurfs franchise
Smurfs animated musical
Ramsey Naito
Latifa Ouaou
Shrek the Third
Puss In Boots
Lafig Belgium
IMPS
Licensing
artist Pierre Culliford
Peyo
Pam Brady
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
The Tiger’s Apprentice
Transformers
More From News:
Next Post
VIEW Conference 2022 Reveals Initial Speaker LineupPrevious Post
Registration Now Open for Escape Studios Summer Unreal Engine Courses
Related Content 
Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Pictures Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal
40 Years in the Making: ‘The Smurfs’ Return to TV
Nickelodeon Releases ‘The Smurfs’ Teaser Trailer
Nickelodeon Drops All-New ‘The Smurfs’ Trailer and Art
Kelly Asbury, ‘Shrek 2’ and ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Director, Dies at 60