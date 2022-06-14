Chris Miller Signs on to Direct Untitled ‘Smurfs’ Animated Musical

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation have announced that Chris Miller (Shrek the Third, Puss in Boots) has signed on to direct the Untitled Smurfs animated musical. The official announcement will be made Thursday, June 16, by Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, during a special Nickelodeon and Paramount Animation presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The film is slated for release in December 2024.

The animation companies have formed a creative partnership with LAFIG Belgium and IMPS, the worldwide licensors of The Smurfs, the iconic characters and stories created by Belgian artist Pierre Culliford, known as Peyo. Pam Brady (South Park, Team America) has signed on to write the script.

Latifa Ouaou, executive vice president of Movies and Global Franchises for Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, and Emily Nordwind, senior vice president of Development and Production for Paramount Animation, will oversee production.

“We’re thrilled to have such a talented group of people bringing audiences this latest rendition of the beloved Smurfs universe, including the incredible Chris Miller, director of Shrek the Third and Puss in Boots; and writer Pam Brady of Team America: World Police and South Park,” commented Says Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation. “We can’t wait for fans everywhere to see this Smurftastic film.”

Other upcoming Paramount Animation titles include Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (7/15/22); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Animated (8/4/23); Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (10/13/23); The Tiger’s Apprentice (12/20/23); and Untitled Transformers Animation (7/19/24).

Source: Paramount Pictures