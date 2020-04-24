AWN Headline News

Exclusive Clip: Order in the Court of ‘Judge Annie’ on ‘Duncanville’ From this Sunday’s episode on FOX, Amy Poehler’s Annie dons the judge’s robes as Wiz Khalifa’s Mr. Mitch sues a hardware store for a faulty ladder.

Oscar-Winning Director Gene Deitch Dies at 95 Legendary animator, illustrator, producer, and author, who won an Academy Award in 1961 for his animated short, ‘Munro,’ passed away last Thursday at his home in Prague.

All New ‘The Simpsons’ ‘The Extremesons’ Extreme Sports Couch Gag Brothers Michal, Jakob and Bartok Socha designed and directed this highly stylized take on a death-defying immersive VR experience, their third couch gag opening for the show.

Comic-Con Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic Event organizers announce event will not be held this year, will return July 22-25, 2021