AWN Headline News

‘On Stage at Home with Clangers and Nordoff Robbins’ Launching April 28

Collaboration between the Coolabi Group and Nordoff Robbins uses popular preschool brand to help children and their families connect through music.

Netflix Releases New Clip and Free Family Watch Guide for ‘The Willoughbys’

By Dan Sarto | Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 3:17pm
An open house goes horribly wrong in latest clip from Kris Pearn’s hilarious new film; plus download fun recipes, drawing guides, Bingo sheets and other fun family activity guides.

Online Highlights of FMX 1994-2020 Program Coming in May

By Dan Sarto | Monday, April 20, 2020 at 4:12pm
Each day May 5-8 and then every two weeks through the end 2020, conference will post a new online piece dedicated to an outstanding personality from the event’s history.

Chaos Group Releases V-Ray PLE for Maya Personal Learning Edition

Free non-commercial license gives new and self-taught CG artists a chance to explore photorealistic rendering at their own pace.

LBSU’s Post-Production Apprenticeship Program Goes Remote

London South Bank University’s training program adapts in the shadow of COVID-19 social distancing realities.

WATCH: First Trailer for Crunchyroll Original ‘The God of High School’

By Dan Sarto | Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 4:38pm
Studios’ latest original series, based on Yongje Park and WEBTOON’s comic series of same name, will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform this coming July.

WATCH: Official Trailer for Justin Roiland’s ‘Solar Opposites’

By Dan Sarto | Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 12:39pm
New series about a team of aliens that crash lands in Suburban USA, co-created by Roiland and ‘Rick and Morty’ head writer Mike McMahan, premieres on Hulu May 8, 2020.

Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Returns May 3

By Dan Sarto | Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12:32pm
Familial mayhem in outer space is back; ‘The Other Five’ kicks off the latest new episode batch of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s hit animated series.

Download Your ‘Archer’ Virtual Zoom Backgrounds!

By Dan Sarto | Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 11:28am
The fine folks over at FX Networks have shared six office background files they’ve been using in-house to bring a small ‘Danger Zone’ taste to their online chats, meetings, and digital efforts to stay connected.

Official Short Form Selections Unveiled for Annecy 2020 Online Festival

By Dan Sarto | Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 10:36am
37 shorts, 44 graduate films, 21 TV films and 35 commissioned films will compete as festival moves online for June 15-20 digital event.

