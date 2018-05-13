WATCH: Blue Sky’s Chris Wedge Talks Animation Directing Challenges at FMX 2018

With FMX 2018 just finishing up April 27th in Stuttgart, Germany, we’re pleased to present our latest set of exclusive interviews with some of the talented speakers who presented over the packed four-day conference, a group of top industry professionals who converge on the event to lecture, teach and network. Watch and enjoy our insightful and entertaining AWN @ FMX 2018 Professional Spotlight video series featuring some of the biggest names in animation, visual effects, computer graphics and transmedia. Stay tuned as we add dozens of brand new interviews over the coming weeks.

Watch this year’s AWN @ FMX 2018 interviews on AWN's YouTube Channel. You can also check out last year’s AWN - FMX 2017 interviews as well as the complete collection of AWN - FMX Professional Spotlight videos.

In this interview, Blue Sky Studios’ Oscar-winning director and co-founder Chris Wedge shares his insights on the animation industry, what inspires and drives him, as well as what advice he has for young professionals.