Exclusive Clip: Order in the Court of ‘Judge Annie’ on ‘Duncanville’ From this Sunday’s episode on FOX, Amy Poehler’s Annie dons the judge’s robes as Wiz Khalifa’s Mr. Mitch sues a hardware store for a faulty ladder.

Fresh Takes: Leah Shore’s Gentle F***ing Reminder - ‘Don’t Touch Your... In this adorably twisted 2D music video, a fluffy purple cat punishes the weak and dirty in the wake of COVID-19.

Kris Pearn Talks ‘The Willoughbys’ For the writer/director of Netflix’s charming new animated feature, filmmaking decisions often come down to where you hold your tongue when you swing the hammer.

WATCH: Jamie Cullum’s Inspirational ‘The Age of Anxiety’ Music Video Under Neil Pymer’s creative direction, animated short artfully captures triple platinum-selling musician’s uplifting song about relationships in the digital age.

Oscar-Winning Director Gene Deitch Dies at 95 Legendary animator, illustrator, producer, and author, who won an Academy Award in 1961 for his animated short, ‘Munro,’ passed away last Thursday at his home in Prague.